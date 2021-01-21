President Biden's first official call to foreign leader: Can you guess who it is?

Washington: Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday while Kamala Harris took oath as America's first woman Vice President at a historic inaugural ceremony. The event saw unprecedented security following the January 6 mob attack in Washington DC by supporters of former president Donald Trump.

In his inaugural address, Biden pledged to unite the country and calling on Americans to end the "uncivil war" that has fractured the deeply polarised nation.

After reaching the White House, Biden got down to work, signing a series of executive orders and reversing many of Trump's contentious policies. Phone calls to foreign leaders was also in his to-do list. But guess who would be the first leader to get a call from President Biden.