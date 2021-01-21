President Biden's first official call to foreign leader: Can you guess who it is?

Washington: Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday while Kamala Harris took oath as America's first woman Vice President at a historic inaugural ceremony. The event saw unprecedented security following the January 6 mob attack in Washington DC by supporters of former president Donald Trump.
In his inaugural address, Biden pledged to unite the country and calling on Americans to end the "uncivil war" that has fractured the deeply polarised nation.
After reaching the White House, Biden got down to work, signing a series of executive orders and reversing many of Trump's contentious policies. Phone calls to foreign leaders was also in his to-do list. But guess who would be the first leader to get a call from President Biden.
The White House announced that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be the first foreign leader to receive a call from newly sworn-in US President.
The call will likely take place on Friday to establish a rapport and discuss the Biden administration's plans to reject the Keystone XL Pipeline, which would transport fuel from Canada's oil sands to Nebraska, informed White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki while holding the Biden administration's first press briefing.
"His first foreign leader call would be on Friday with Justin Trudeau. I expect they will certainly discuss the important relationship with Canada and his decision of Keystone XL pipeline," she said.
"His early calls will be with partners and allies," Psaki said.
Biden on Wednesday signed an executive order that revokes a key permit for the controversial Keystone XL pipeline, hours after taking office as the 46th commander-in-chief.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he is "disappointed" to see Biden sign an executive order revoking the Keystone XL oil pipeline's permit.
"Earlier today, Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States of America. While we welcome the President's commitment to fight climate change, we are disappointed but acknowledge the President's decision to fulfill his election campaign promise on Keystone XL," Trudeau said in a statement.
(With ANI inputs)
