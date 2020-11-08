Meet Vivek Murthy, the Indian-American physician expected to co-chair Joe Biden's coronavirus task force in US

Indian-American physician Dr Vivek Murthy is expected to co-chair the coronavirus task force which President-elect Joe Biden is going to announce on Monday.

Biden, in his victory speech in Wilmington, Delaware on Saturday night, said: "On Monday, I will name a group of leading scientists and experts as Transition Advisors to help take the Biden-Harris COVID plan and convert it into an action blueprint that starts on January 20th, 2021".

The President-elect, however, did not announce who would lead that task force.

The Washington Post said that the task force would be co-chaired by Dr Murthy, the former Surgeon General, and David Kessler, a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner.

"The task force. could begin meeting within days," the daily said.

In his victory speech, Biden said that the plan will be built on a bedrock of science.

"It will be constructed out of compassion, empathy and concern. I will spare no effort - or commitment - to turn this pandemic around," he said.