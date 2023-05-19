From G7 Summit to bilateral talks, know all details of PM Modi's 3-nation tour

PM Narendra Modi | File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's three-nation tour will include the G7 summit, the Quad summit, bilateral meetings, and the third summit for the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC). The tour will commence today and feature engagements with numerous world leaders.

Here are the key details of the Prime Minister's itinerary:

G7 Summit in Hiroshima

From May 19 to 21, Prime Minister Modi will travel to Hiroshima for the annual G7 summit. Japan, as the current chair of the G7, is hosting the gathering. The Prime Minister is expected to address global challenges such as food, fertilizer, and energy security during his participation in three summit sessions.

Agenda of the G7 Summit

The G7 summit's broad agenda includes topics like nuclear disarmament, economic resilience and security, regional issues, climate change, energy security, and food and health. The sessions will cover areas such as food, health, development, gender equality, climate, energy, environment, and achieving a peaceful, stable, and prosperous world.

Bilateral Meetings at the G7 Summit

Prime Minister Modi will hold bilateral meetings with several leaders on the sidelines of the G7 summit, providing an opportunity for productive discussions and collaborations.

Quad Summit in Hiroshima

Originally planned for Sydney, the Quad Summit will now take place in Hiroshima. The attendees include Prime Minister Modi, US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. The summit aims to discuss developments in the Indo-Pacific region and advance the shared vision of a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit in Papua New Guinea

The Prime Minister will travel to Port Moresby in Papua New Guinea to jointly host the third FIPIC summit with Prime Minister James Marape on May 22. This summit strengthens India's engagement with Pacific Island countries and promotes cooperation in various sectors.

Visit to Australia

In the final leg of his trip, Prime Minister Modi will visit Australia. He will hold talks with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and address a diaspora event on May 23. During the discussions, the issue of attacks on Indians in Australia may be raised by the Indian Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister's three-nation tour involves significant engagements, including participation in multilateral summits, bilateral meetings, and hosting a summit focused on India's cooperation with Pacific Island nations. It reflects India's commitment to international collaborations and addressing global challenges.

