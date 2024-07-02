From Fist Fights To Hair-Pulling: 'Gay Pride Day' Turns Chaotic At Washington Square Park In NYC; VIDEO

A WWE-style brawl erupted in Washington Square Park, New York City, during Pride Month celebrations, capturing widespread attention on social media. The now-viral video on many social media platform, was initially shared by X user @ScooterCasterNY, shows numerous young people engaging in a chaotic fistfight.

NOW: Fights continue to break out at WSP Following Pride Celebrations in NYC.



Massive brawl breaks out at Washington Square Park in NYC as two girls get beat up near the fountain.



— Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) July 1, 2024

The footage showed both men and women brutally thrashing each other, with women seen pulling hair and dragging each other across the ground while cussing profusely. And the crowd gathered around cheering the ones' who were brutally fighting with each other.

The incident drew immediate attention from the NYPD, who announced the park's closure to stop the disturbance. However, according to a tweet by @CollinRugg, the police efforts were in vain, and the chaos only intensified.

NEW: Washington Square Park in New York City has descended into chaos as massive brawls break out following Pride Celebrations.



In footage shared by @ScooterCasterNY, people can be seen hitting, pulling hair and fighting.



— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 1, 2024

News organisation, India Today reported that a 20-year-old man was shot during the altercation and was hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds. The NYPD police are actively searching for the shooter, who is on a run.

Despite the brutal nature of the fight, numerous onlookers were present but did not intervene, allowing the violence to escalate. The onlooker were seen enjoying the fight scenario.

Pride Month is widely celebrated in the United States with great enthusiasm among the LGBTQIA+ community. The brawl occurred on the last Sunday of June, known as 'Gay Pride Day,' a significant day of celebration.

Videos from the weekend show multiple fights breaking out late Sunday and early Monday, with large crowds participating in the festivities.

According to the Daily Mail, the exact reason behind the massive fight remains unknown.