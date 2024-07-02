 From Fist Fights To Hair-Pulling: 'Gay Pride Day' Turns Chaotic At Washington Square Park In NYC; VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldFrom Fist Fights To Hair-Pulling: 'Gay Pride Day' Turns Chaotic At Washington Square Park In NYC; VIDEO

From Fist Fights To Hair-Pulling: 'Gay Pride Day' Turns Chaotic At Washington Square Park In NYC; VIDEO

Videos from the weekend show multiple fights breaking out late Sunday and early Monday, with large crowds participating in the festivities.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, July 02, 2024, 12:02 AM IST
article-image

A WWE-style brawl erupted in Washington Square Park, New York City, during Pride Month celebrations, capturing widespread attention on social media. The now-viral video on many social media platform, was initially shared by X user @ScooterCasterNY, shows numerous young people engaging in a chaotic fistfight.

The footage showed both men and women brutally thrashing each other, with women seen pulling hair and dragging each other across the ground while cussing profusely. And the crowd gathered around cheering the ones' who were brutally fighting with each other.

Read Also
'Shoot Us Now': Nigerians Clash With Islamabad Police, Fight Video From Pak Capital Goes Viral
article-image

The incident drew immediate attention from the NYPD, who announced the park's closure to stop the disturbance. However, according to a tweet by @CollinRugg, the police efforts were in vain, and the chaos only intensified.

News organisation, India Today reported that a 20-year-old man was shot during the altercation and was hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds. The NYPD police are actively searching for the shooter, who is on a run.

Despite the brutal nature of the fight, numerous onlookers were present but did not intervene, allowing the violence to escalate. The onlooker were seen enjoying the fight scenario.

Read Also
US: Man Crushed To Death Under Train After Being Pushed Onto Subway Tracks During Fight In...
article-image

Pride Month is widely celebrated in the United States with great enthusiasm among the LGBTQIA+ community. The brawl occurred on the last Sunday of June, known as 'Gay Pride Day,' a significant day of celebration.

Videos from the weekend show multiple fights breaking out late Sunday and early Monday, with large crowds participating in the festivities.

According to the Daily Mail, the exact reason behind the massive fight remains unknown.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

From Fist Fights To Hair-Pulling: 'Gay Pride Day' Turns Chaotic At Washington Square Park In NYC;...

From Fist Fights To Hair-Pulling: 'Gay Pride Day' Turns Chaotic At Washington Square Park In NYC;...

Donald Trump's Immunity Upheld By US Supreme Court, Trial On Capitol Attack Charges Delayed

Donald Trump's Immunity Upheld By US Supreme Court, Trial On Capitol Attack Charges Delayed

Joe Biden Presses On In Presidential Race: Key Reasons For His Commitment

Joe Biden Presses On In Presidential Race: Key Reasons For His Commitment

Melbourne-Based Indian Student Tragically Dies On Qantas Flight To New Delhi

Melbourne-Based Indian Student Tragically Dies On Qantas Flight To New Delhi

Study In US: Harvard Academy Scholars Program Offers $80,000 Stipend To Global Scholars

Study In US: Harvard Academy Scholars Program Offers $80,000 Stipend To Global Scholars