'Shoot Us Now': Nigerians Clash With Islamabad Police, Fight Video From Pak Capital Goes Viral

Islamabad: In a video from Pakistan's Islamabad, a group of Nigerians are seen fighting with the Islamabad Police on the streets. The video of the ruckus and the fight that turned physical has gone viral on social media. In the video, a Nigerian national can be heard saying, "There are 2,000 Pakistanis in Nigeria" and another man recording the video says, "You cannot kill us." Finally, enraged with the police action, the Nigerian nationals tell police, "shoot us, shoot us!" The video is said to be from the posh and important Red Zone area, which is the address of many important government buildings in Pakistan.

The video of the incident was first shared on X (formerly Twitter) by an account named Kayode Ogundamisi on September 9. After the ruckus, police arrested those involved in the fight and a complaint has been filed, said reports.

🇳🇬 🇵🇰 Shoot us now! - Nigerians to Pakistani Police. pic.twitter.com/I1AhPd6vBK — Káyọ̀dé Ògúndámisí 🇳🇬 (@ogundamisi) September 9, 2023

The X handle that posted this video, also a Nigerian national, "A lot of the commentary has been about what Nigerians are doing in Pakistan, a country experiencing mass migration, extreme poverty, terrorism, war and instability. Reality is that we have sets of Nigerians who see opportunities even in the worst of environments. However....."

A lot of the commentary has been about what Nigerians are doing in Pakistan, a country experiencing mass migration, extreme poverty, terrorism, war and instability.

Reality is that we have sets of Nigerians who see opportunities even in the worst of environments. However..... https://t.co/n9Eyu0a3TT — Káyọ̀dé Ògúndámisí 🇳🇬 (@ogundamisi) September 10, 2023

Conflicting reports on the cause of the fight

There are conflicting reports as to what was the cause behind the brawl. Some reports claimed that the fight broke out after Islamabad Police demanded money from the Nigerians who were travelling in a car. However, the claims could not be verified and as of now. Though it's confirmed that the police has filed a case in the brawl incident and made arrests.

