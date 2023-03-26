Video shows Nigerian man jumping from West Delhi building after hearing about parents' death

A Nigerian national allegedly attempted to kill himself after hearing about his parents' deaths in an accident in his homeland, police said here on Sunday.
Ndinojuo (37), the victim, jumped from the second storey of a building in the Nihal Vihar area in outer Delhi on March 18, they said, adding that he is recovering.
According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Harendra Kumar Singh, a PCR call about the event was received at the Nihar Vihar police station. When he arrived, he discovered a Nigerian national lying in an injured state, pleading for help from passersby.
Ndinojuo was treated at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital
Ndinojuo was then taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital where he was treated.
In his police statement, Ndinojuo said that on March 18, he got information that his father and mother died in an accident at his native place, he said.
The man was suffering from depression and the news of his parent's demise distressed him even further. As a result, he leapt from the second floor of the building, according to the DCP.
His neighbors' statements were also recorded, which supported the victim's claim, police said, adding that no foul play was suspected during the investigation.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)