 French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu Resigns Just Weeks After His Appointment
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldFrench Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu Resigns Just Weeks After His Appointment

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu Resigns Just Weeks After His Appointment

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu resigned just weeks after his appointment, deepening France’s political crisis. President Emmanuel Macron accepted his resignation hours after Lecornu unveiled a controversial cabinet, drawing criticism from allies and opposition alike. Lecornu’s exit follows the ousting of former PM Francois Bayrou.

IANSUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 03:28 PM IST
article-image
French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu Resigns Just Weeks After His Appointment | IANS

Paris: French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu resigned on Monday, indicating a renewed crisis in the country's politics. His resignation comes just weeks after his appointment.

Resignation Accepted

French President Emmanuel Macron accepted his resignation on Monday morning, hours after Lecornu revealed first names of his government, Euro News reported.

After unveiling his cabinet, Lecornu has faced criticism from his own camp and the opposition. The conservative Republicans party has expressed outrage over the return of France's former Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire as Defence Minister, reports cited.

FPJ Shorts
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 06, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Jhelum Monday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 06, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Jhelum Monday Weekly Draw
OnePlus To Launch Android 16-Based OxygenOS 16 Software On October 16 In India: Here's What To Expect
OnePlus To Launch Android 16-Based OxygenOS 16 Software On October 16 In India: Here's What To Expect
'What is your right?': SC Pulls Up Husband Of Russian Woman Found Living In Gokarna Cave
'What is your right?': SC Pulls Up Husband Of Russian Woman Found Living In Gokarna Cave
'30-Minute TV Show, 20 Minutes Of Ads': Punekar Grandma Shares Unusual Problem With NCP–SP MP Supriya Sule – VIDEO
'30-Minute TV Show, 20 Minutes Of Ads': Punekar Grandma Shares Unusual Problem With NCP–SP MP Supriya Sule – VIDEO
Read Also
Indian-Origin Motel Owner Shot Dead In US After Asking Attacker ‘Are You Alright, Bud?’
article-image

On Sunday, Lecornu announced the cabinet lineup, which included Bruno Le Maire, who served as French Economy Minister from 2017 to 2024, being named as Defence Minister, while Roland Lescure was appointed as France's Economy Minister. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot continued to keep his portfolio. Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau and Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin also kept their posts, Xinhua News Agency reported. Culture Minister Rachida Dati continued to retain his post. The French presidency revealed 18 names, which included 16 ministers and two ministers delegate.

After the unveiling of the cabinet line-up, National Rally (RN) leader Jordan Bardella criticised the appointment. In a social media post, he said that new cabinet just "represents continuity" of the old government.

On September 9, French President Emmanuel Macron named then-Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu as the country's PM. Lecornu (39) served as French Defence Minister for over three years and is considered close ally of Macron.

Read Also
Hundreds of Trekkers Stranded At 16,000 Feet After Blizzard Strikes Near Mount Everest; Rescued By...
article-image

Unlike previous delays in naming a new Prime Minister, Macron had last month quickly appointed Lecornu, signaling urgency in stabilising the political and economic situation.

Mathilde Panot, president of the La France Insoumise parliamentary group, had condemned Lecornu's nomination as a "provocation" amid the rising protests. She had accused Macron of pursuing "the same policy for the rich, who are in the minority in the Assembly and the country."

Following his appointment, Lecornu, in his message shared on his social media account, thanked Macron for his trust and praised outgoing PM Francois Bayrou for his "courage" in defending his convictions.

Macron made the appointment a day after Bayrou and his cabinet were ousted in a parliamentary confidence vote over his proposal to reduce public spending. Later, Bayrou tendered his resignation.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mary E Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell and Shimon Sakaguchi Gets Nobel Prize For Medicine For Discoveries...

Mary E Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell and Shimon Sakaguchi Gets Nobel Prize For Medicine For Discoveries...

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu Resigns Just Weeks After His Appointment

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu Resigns Just Weeks After His Appointment

Pakistan: Girls’ Education In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hampered As Stipend Programme For School...

Pakistan: Girls’ Education In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hampered As Stipend Programme For School...

Hundreds of Trekkers Stranded At 16,000 Feet After Blizzard Strikes Near Mount Everest; Rescued By...

Hundreds of Trekkers Stranded At 16,000 Feet After Blizzard Strikes Near Mount Everest; Rescued By...

Indian-Origin Motel Owner Shot Dead In US After Asking Attacker ‘Are You Alright, Bud?’

Indian-Origin Motel Owner Shot Dead In US After Asking Attacker ‘Are You Alright, Bud?’