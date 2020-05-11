French passengers exempt from UK quarantine plans

London: French passengers will be exempt from quarantine measures that will come into force in the UK amid the coronavirus pandemic, the media reported on Monday.

In his televised address to the nation on Sunday night, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the measures would be imposed on people arriving in the UK, to prevent COVID-19 being brought in from overseas, reports the BBC.

Johnson said: "I am serving notice that it will soon be the time - with transmission significantly lower - to impose quarantine on people coming into this country by air."

Following his speech, No 10 confirmed a reciprocal deal with the government in Paris meant restrictions would not apply to passengers from France.

In a joint statement, the UK and French governments said they had agreed to "work together in taking forward appropriate border measures".

"This co-operation is particularly necessary for the management of our common border. No quarantine measures would apply to travellers coming from France at this stage; any measures on either side would be taken in a concerted and reciprocal manner.

"A working group between the two governments will be set up to ensure this consultation throughout the coming weeks," the statement added.

UK-based airlines previously said they had been told that any quarantine period would last for 14 days, and that people might be expected to provide an address when they arrive at the border, the BBC reported.

Government sources had already indicated that people arriving from the Republic of Ireland would not have to self-isolate when the quarantine measures take effect.

Air travel has come to a halt because of the global coronavirus pandemic, prompting steep job cuts by the industry.

Flag carrier British Airways has said it will cut 12,000 of its workforce and has warned that it might not reopen at Gatwick Airport once the pandemic passes.

Irish budget airline Ryanair has said it plans to axe 3,000 workers and has asked remaining staff to take a pay cut.