France supports US in easing COVID-19 vaccine patent rules

Geneva: France joined the United States on Thursday in supporting an easing of patent and other protections on COVID-19 vaccines that could help poorer countries get more doses and speed the end of the pandemic.

While the backing from two countries with major drug makers is important, many obstacles remain.

The move to support waiving of intellectual property protections on vaccines under World Trade Organisation rules marked a dramatic shift for the United States - and drew cheers from activists, complaints from Big Pharma, and a lot of questions about what comes next. Washington had previously lined up with many other developed nations opposed to the idea floated by India and South Africa in October.

Attention is now turning to those richer nations -- notably in the European Union -- and France was the first to voice its support. "I completely favour this opening up of the intellectual property," French President Emmanuel Macron said on a visit to a vaccine center.

But he also expressed doubt - as the pharmaceutical companies have - that even if patents are waived, the drug makers in places like Africa currently are not equipped to make COVID-19 vaccines - so donations of doses should be prioritized instead.

Another key hurdle remains: Any single country could block a decision at the WTO, a Geneva-based trade body of 164 member states, to agree to a waiver.

The EU Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, said the 27-nation bloc was ready to talk about the US proposal - but cagily remained noncommittal for now.