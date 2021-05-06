European Union follows USA's footsteps; says ready to discuss COVID-19 vaccine patent waiver

The European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday said that she is ready to discuss solutions to help increase the production of COVID-19 vaccines for global vaccination.

"Our priority is to ramp up production to achieve global vaccination. At the same time we are open to discuss any other effective and pragmatic solution. In this context we are ready to assess how the US proposal could help achieve that objective," the EU chief tweeted.

"In the short run, however, we call upon all vaccine producing countries to allow export immediately and to avoid measures that disrupt the supply chains," she added.