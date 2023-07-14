France Prepares Unprecedented Security Measures For Bastille Day As PM Modi Attends As Guest Of Honor | Twitter

French President Emmanuel Macron has asked the forces to act ‘with the greatest determination’ in the event of ‘violent outbreaks’ during the Bastille Day festivities on July 14, at which the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, will be the guest of honour.

This affirmation from the young chef d’état comes in the wake of the recent riots following the killing of a Franco-Algerian teenager by a policeman, which set the country ablaze.

“Calm has returned thanks to the resolute action of our internal security forces and thanks to the work of justice,” said Macron.

French Home Minister Gérald Darmanin has confirmed that an ‘exceptional plan of action’ shall be put in place for the national event.

To be mobilised are:

● 45,000 law and order enforcement personnel

● Special Forces of the National Police Unit (RAID), National Gendarmerie (GIGN) and Research and Intervention Brigade (BRI), helicopters and armoured vehicles in neighbourhoods that are likely to be the hotspots of unrest.

● A total of 130,000 policemen, gendarmes, special agents and 40,000 firemen to be deployed from Thursday evening to Saturday morning, after the celebrations, to prevent and deal with violence.

● The sale of pyrotechnic articles shall also be prohibited, including firework ‘mortars’ that are used as weapons against police or to set fire to public and private properties.

The traditional parade will unfurl on the prestigious Champs-Elysées Avenue in Paris on the occasion of the French National Day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be at the centre of all the pomp on Friday, following which he shall be at the Louvre Museum, for an official dinner with hundreds of guests.

France and India are celebrating 25 years of their strategic partnership this year. The theme of this year’s ceremony is not only about armed forces, but also about moral forces. With Europe being torn due to the war between Russia and Ukraine since 2022, this year’s display will also be symbolic of ‘our commitment to strategic solidarity with our allies,’ according to General Christophe Abad, the military governor of Paris.

The parade on foot will be opened by 269 members of the Indian Armed Forces and the flypast will include three Indian Rafales.

In all, the Champs-Elysées will witness 6,500 participants, including 5,100 on foot. More than 60 planes, 28 helicopters, 157 vehicles, 62 motorcycles and 200 horses of the Republican Guard will be adding to the shine of this annual défilé militaire, the pride of France.

