France: Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo Implements Limited Traffic Zone In City Centre To Combat Pollution

Paris' new limited traffic zone aims to reduce pollution and congestion in the heart of the city

Paris: After reducing the speed limit from 70km/hr to 50km/hr on the ring roads all around the city of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, the mayor of Paris has finally succeeding in prohibiting traffic in the « hyper centre » or the very heart of the French capital.

The Town Hall of Paris published a decree earlier this week establishing a limited traffic zone; an area stretching over 5.5 square kilometres in the hyper centre, that is, the first four arrondissements or districts or localities of Paris where transit vehicles that only pass through those areas without stopping will be prohibited. The zone extends from the Concorde in the west, to the Place de la Bastille in the east, following the grand boulevards. It then descends towards the south, to the banks of the river Seine.

After several years of negotiations about these regulations that kept dragging on, these measures were supposed to be implemented two years ago in 2022. It is only now that they are finally seeing the light of day. The Municipality of Paris says that it is taking inspiration from its neighbours, such as Rome, Milan and Madrid, a few cities which are already implementing a similar system.

The area will remain accessible to destination traffic, that is, for car users who stop there, such as residents, shopkeepers, tourist buses, taxis, bicycles, repair and breakdown services, delivery people or people with an appointment, a reservation or a show in the zone. Holders of a French or a European disability card can also move around freely in the area.

The municipality of Paris is planning phase one for the education of motorists so that they get used to the rules of the limited traffic zone. For instance this week there are traffic policemen explaining the signboards about these new measures to motorists. Currently no fines will be imposed.

A second phase of surveillance, checks and fines will start after approximately 6 months. An unauthorised vehicle will be fined 135 euros for traffic violations in the limited traffic zone. A system of resident cards and online declaration forms for permitted vehicles will be set up.

According to the Paris town hall, this new system will make it possible to reorganise the sharing of public space for the benefit of public transport, cycling and walking, as well as the categories of authorised users and the 110,000 residents living in the heart of the city. It will also lead to a considerable reduction in air and noise pollution. 350,000 to 550,000 vehicles circulate in the central area of ​​the French capital each day.

The Parisian municipality says that this measure will « massively reduce the flow of motor vehicles in the city center. » As for air pollution, initial estimates indicate a drop in the concentration of pollutants of between 7% on Quai de l'Hôtel de Ville, and up to 15% on Boulevard Henri IV or Avenue de l'Opéra.

Critiques fear that the limited traffic zone will jeopardize the commercial and cultural dynamism of the sector. Some opponents also say that, the municipality does not mention the risk of traffic being diverted to adjacent streets, as well as to major roads not included in the designated area.