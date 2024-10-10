France: Emmanuel Macron Champions 'Emily In Paris' Amid Pressing National Issues; Italian Mayor Responds With Humor

France's President Emmanuel Macron discusses the impact of 'Emily in Paris' and his wife's cameo in Season 4 during a recent interview | X

Paris: The French President, Emmanuel Macron is an ardent fan of the super hit Netflix series, Emily in Paris. Looks like the young President wanted to take his mind off the several pressing issues that loom over France such as high budget deficit, immigration problems, tense atmosphere within his newly formed government and just talk about lighter topics. And Emily in Paris was one such topic during his interview with the American entertainment magazine, Variety.

When the journalists asked him about his wife, Brigitte Macron’s guest appearance in season 4 of the popular series he beamed, “I was super proud and she was very happy to do it.”

The 46-year-old President spoke about a short scene shot in a Parisian restaurant where the protagonist of the series, Emily Cooper recognises Brigitte Macron and asks her for a selfie. The first lady, a former teacher of literature and drama who plays herself in the cameo tells Emily, “Mon pays vous adore” meaning “My country adores you.”

When asked if Macron himself was approached to play a role in the series. He joked, “I am not as interesting as Brigitte.” Macron went on, “The scene lasts only a few minutes, but I think it was a very good moment for her. I think it is good for the image of France. Emily in Paris has very positive effects in terms of attractiveness for the country. It is an excellent business initiative.”

Le President français may just be right about this. According to IFOP - Institut Français d'Opinion Publique, a top French market research institute, the Parisian saga of the heroine, Emily has increased the popularity ratings of the City of Lights especially in the United States. Several tourists are seen visiting and taking photographs in the different monuments, quartiers, cafes and restaurants glorified by the series.

Now that it appears that Emily may move to Rome in season 5, the focus is expected to shift from the French capital to the Italian one. To this Macron said vehemently, “We're going to fight. And we're going to ask them (the producers of the show) to stay in Paris! Emily in Paris in Rome, that doesn't make sense.”

While Macron is up in arms against Emily moving to Rome, Roberto Gualtieri the mayor of the Italian capital lashed back while speaking to the Hollywood Reporter. He said, “Doesn’t President Macron have more pressing matters to worry about? For example, there are a couple of wars going on in Ukraine and in the Middle East, there is a horrible hurricane that hit America and which is linked to climate change, and a few other matters of state in Europe for Macron that are more important than Emily, I imagine.” The Mayor then jokingly tweeted on X, “Calm down, Emmanuel Macron, Emily in Rome is great.”

Who would have ever imagined political biggies to have a tug of war over a TV character ? That too Emily?