France: Attacker Runs With Knife After Stabbing 7 Children In Annecy Park, Shocking Visuals Surface

PARIS: Eight people were injured in a stabbing in a town in French Alps on Thursday, reports stated. The attack took place around 9.45 am local time in Annecy's city centre. The cops arrested a suspect promptly who is at present in police custody. French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanian tweeted that several people including children were injured by an individual carrying knife in a square in Annecy.

A video has surfaced on social media showing the man, who is said to be a Syrian Asylum seeker as per initial reports, running away from the scene of the crime after the stabbing.

Meanwhile, the local prefecture stated that they hadn't yet released health status or ages of victims.

French President Emmanuel Macron took to Twitter to express his outrage over the attack. "Attack of absolute cowardice this morning in a park in Annecy. Children and an adult are between life and death. The Nation is in shock. Our thoughts are with them as well as their families and the emergency services mobilised," he said in his tweet.

Another stabbing attack occurred in Paris in January

Earlier in January, in the bustling Gare du Nord railway station in Paris, an attacker used a blade to injure six people before being shot and wounded by police, according to France's interior minister, who praised the quick action of the police for averting any fatalities.

During the morning rush hour, the suspect used a "bladed weapon" to attack a number of persons, including a police officer, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told reporters while being flanked by Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo. Darmanin claimed that the attacker's tool was "not a knife" and was probably a homemade one. He claimed that the attacker reportedly did not speak during the attack and that there have been no linkages to extremism found by police.

The perpetrator, according to sources in French media, attacked a man in front of the railway station first, stabbing him 15 times and gravely hurting him. The attacker then allegedly entered the station and attacked four bystanders as well as a police officer.

