FPJ Fast Facts: 5 things you need to know about Asteroid 2002 NH4 that will fly by Earth today

Well, what a year it has been so far! And now it seems like we have seen it all, doesnt it? But wait...did you know that an asteroid is going to fly by Earth on Saturday? Take a chill-pill. No, it will not hit Earth and will safely fly our planet.

What is asteroid 2002 NH4?

NASA had announced that a giant asteroid is expected to fly by Earth albeit at a safe distance on June 6. Asteroid named as 2002 NH4 is said to be 250-570 meters in diameter, according to NASA's Jet propulsion Laboratory (JPL). This asteroid is a Near-Earth Object (NEO) and is classified as a Potentially Hazardous Asteroid (PHA).

Well, while looking at the diameter it looks quite big, but it looks relatively smaller in the large telescopes. As per NASA's JPL, the magnitude of the asteroid is just 20 that is even dimmer that the planet Pluto.

As reported by USA Today, Derek Buzasi, professor of physics at Florida Gulf Coast University, said that 2002 NH4 is bigger that roughly 90% of asteroids and he even compared it to the size of a football stadium.