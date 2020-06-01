NASA astronauts enter International Space Station in SpaceX's Dragon; Twitter says, 'No social distancing in space?'

NASA released a video of its astronauts who entered the International Space Station in SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft on Sunday evening after a near-24 hour journey.

Taking to Twitter, NASA wrote, "This is the first time in human history @NASA_Astronauts have entered the @Space_Station from a commercially-made spacecraft. @AstroBehnken and @Astro_Doug have finally arrived to the orbiting laboratory in @SpaceX's Dragon Endeavour spacecraft."

In the video, the astronauts were seen hugging each other which seems impossible on Earth these days due to the novel coronavirus pandemic wreaking havoc.