FPJ Explained: Linda Sarsour at DNC - who is the Muslim activist and why has she put Joe Biden on the backfoot?

The DNC, the first of its kind hosted online, has already become the subject of a controversy over the appearance of Palestinian-American activist Linda Sarsour.

Linda Sarsour, who has been accused of ‘anti-Semitism’ and supports BDS of Israel said at a panel hosted by the Muslim Delegates of Allies Assembly: “The Democratic Party is not perfect, but it is absolutely our party [at] this moment. I am here to say that I’m not looking for perfection. I’m looking to defeat fascism and I hope our Muslim American community understands how important this election is.”

What is BDS?

Launched in 2005, Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) is a Palestinian-led movement for freedom, justice and equality. BDS upholds the simple principle that Palestinians are entitled to the same rights as the rest of humanity.