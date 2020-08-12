US Presidential Elections 2020: Joe Biden picks Kamala Harris as his running mate; Donald Trump 'surprised'

Washington: Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday (local time) picked California Senator Kamala Harris to be his vice-presidential running mate.
Harris will be the first African American nominated for Vice President by a major party.
"I have the great honor to announce that I've picked @KamalaHarris-- a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country's finest public servants -- as my running mate," Biden tweeted.
"Back when Kamala was Attorney General, she worked closely with Beau. I watched as they took on the big banks, lifted up working people, and protected women and kids from abuse. I was proud then, and I am proud now to have her as my partner in this campaign," he further tweeted.
Former US President Barack Obama called Harris "an ideal partner to help Biden tackle the very real challenges America faces right now and in the years ahead."
"I have known Senator @KamalaHarris for a long time. She is more than prepared for the job. She's spent her career defending our Constitution and fighting for folks who need a fair shake. This is a good day for our country. Now let's go win this thing," he tweeted.
In a statement, Obama said, "Michelle and I couldn't be more thrilled for Kamala, Doug, Cole, and Ella. This is a good day for our country."
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump said he was surprised by the announcement as she was "nasty" and "disrespectful" to Biden during the primary.
"I was a little surprised that he picked her," Trump said during a press conference at the White House, adding that "she did very, very poorly in the primaries." "She was very nasty to Joe Biden and it's hard to pick somebody who is that disrespectful," he added.
The US Presidential Elections will be held on November 3.
(With input from agencies)
