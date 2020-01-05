Former Fox News anchor Courtney Friel added to Trump's list of sexual harassment victims

The US President’s list of controversies with women never seems to end. Recently, a former Fox News reporter has claimed that Trump invited her to his home so they could ‘kiss.’

Courtney Friel, the reporter who often did anchoring for the TV show ‘Fox and Friends’ has talked about her conversation with Trump on a phone call before he became the President in her book ‘Tonight At 10: Kicking Booze and Breaking News.’

Friel writes in the book that Trump had called her a few times on her office landline after she had expressed her desire to become the judge in Miss Universe pageant which he later sold off. Friel also said that Trump told her that she was the “hottest one at Fox.”

According to the book, in one of the few calls dialled by Trump, he reportedly said that it won’t be possible for Friel to become the judge because she worked for a different television show. In the book, “Then, out of nowhere, he said: ‘You should come up to my office sometime, so we can kiss,’” Friel claimed.

Friel answered to Trump before quickly disconnecting the call, her answer was, “I believe we’re both married.”

According to The Guardian, Friel further said in the book that the unwanted proposition later made it difficult for her to report on Trump’s presidential campaign later ‘with a straight face.’

Friel’s name has now been added to the long list of women who have accused Donald Trump of unwanted sexual advances, sexual harassment and assault.