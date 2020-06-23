Food delivery man is Beijing's coronavirus super spreader?

A delivery man of Beijing's popular food platform is feared to be the super spreader of COVID-19 after he tested positive amid a new wave of coronavirus clusters in the Chinese capital.

China's health authority on Tuesday reported 29 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 13 in the capital Beijing where 249 virus-affected people are undergoing treatment.

According to the China's National Health Commission, 29 new cases, including seven asymptomatic cases, were reported in the country on Monday.

From June 11 to 22, Beijing has reported 249 confirmed domestically-transmitted cases, all of whom were receiving treatment in hospitals, it said.

Twenty-two asymptomatic cases are still under medical observation, it said.

Just as the health officials of Beijing began to announce that the new coronavirus attack is getting under control, a delivery man from China's leading food delivery platform ele.me in the city was confirmed to be infected with COVID-19.

According to health authorities in Beijing, the 47-year-old delivery man had been offering services across a wide area in the capital between June 1 and June 17, involving the streets of Daxing, Fangshan, Dongcheng and Fengtai districts.