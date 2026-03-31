 Florida's Palm Beach International Airport To Be Renamed After US President Trump
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Florida's Palm Beach International Airport To Be Renamed After US President Trump

US President Donald Trump’s son, Eric Trump, announced that Palm Beach International Airport will be renamed “President Donald J. Trump International Airport” after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill. The FAA said it does not approve such changes. The Trump Organization filed a trademark for the name but will not profit from it.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, March 31, 2026, 11:38 AM IST
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US President Donald Trump | File Photo

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump's son and businessman, Eric Trump announced on Monday (local time) that the Palm Beach International Airport is now being renamed as "President Donald J. Trump International Airport".

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill to rebrand the Palm Beach International Airport after US President Donald Trump, as reported by CBS News.

Eric Trump's Tweet

In a post on X, Eric Trump said, "Palm Beach International Airport is now officially.... "President Donald J. Trump International Airport!" Proud to have played a small role in making this happen. Huge thanks to State Representative Florida House District 94 Meg Weinberger, Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier, and the overwhelming majority in the Florida House!"

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The airport's new name, the President Donald J Trump International Airport, is set to take effect on July 1, as per CBS News.

However, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that they do not approve name changes, and the issue was a local one.

"Changing an airport name is a local issue and the FAA does not approve airport name changes. However, the FAA must complete some administrative tasks to include updating navigational charts and databases," FAA stated in a statement quoted by CBS News.

Trump's family business filed a trademark application for the airport's name in February, according to United States Patent and Trademark Office records. The application also listed numerous travel-related items and merchandise, including luggage, flight suits and plastic shoe protectors for the airport security screening process, as per CBS News.

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The Trump Organization said the trademark application was prompted by the Florida bill. However, the organization said that the family does not seek profit from the same, as reported by CBS News.

"To be clear, the President and his family will not receive any royalty, licensing fee, or financial consideration whatsoever from the proposed airport renaming," the company said in a statement in February, as quoted by CBS News.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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