Who Was Tahir Anwar? JeM Founder Masood Azhar’s Brother Dies Mysteriously In Bahawalpur

Masood Azhar | (Photo Courtesy: X)

Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar’s brother, Tahir Anwar, a senior figure in the organisation, has reportedly died under unexplained circumstances in Bahawalpur, Pakistan, on Monday evening.

The terrorist group’s official channel said Anwar’s funeral was scheduled to be held at Jamia Masjid Usman Wali in Bahawalpur on Monday. However, the exact cause of his death has not yet been disclosed.

Jaish-e-Mohammed has been linked to several major terror attacks in India, including the 2001 Parliament attack, the 2016 Pathankot airbase strike, the Uri attack that killed 19 soldiers, and the 2019 Pulwama bombing, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

Who Was Tahir Anwar?

Tahir Anwar was 62 years old and served as the head of the group’s military affairs wing. He played a key role in overseeing its operational and training infrastructure for more than two decades. Anwar was reportedly one of Masood Azhar’s five brothers.

Azhar had last year claimed that 10 members of his family and four of his aides were killed in India’s targeted airstrikes under Operation Sindoor, carried out in response to the 22 April Pahalgam terror attack.

Earlier in the month, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Bilal Arif Salafi was reportedly shot and stabbed to death inside Markaz Taiba in Muridke, Pakistan, by unidentified individuals. The attack took place moments after Eid prayers.