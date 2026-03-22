Who Was Bilal Arif Salafi? Lashkar-e-Taiba Commander Killed In ‘Dhurandhar-Style’ Attack Inside Markaz Taiba

A senior commander of Pakistan-backed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, Bilal Arif Salafi, was killed in a brutal attack inside the group’s headquarters, Markaz Taiba, in Muridke, Punjab province, shortly after offering Eid prayers.

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According to reports, the attack took place in a crowded area during Eid gatherings, when unidentified assailants targeted Salafi. One attacker allegedly opened fire, while a woman accomplice stabbed him multiple times, ensuring his death. The brazen assault inside what is considered a high-security compound has raised serious questions about internal security within the terror network.

A disturbing video of the aftermath has surfaced online, showing Salafi lying in a pool of blood as panic gripped the area. People can be seen attempting to assist him as chaos unfolded. Several top Lashkar leaders, including Maulana Abu Zar and Maulana Abdul Rehman Abid, were reportedly present at the headquarters during the incident.

Who Was Bilal Arif Salafi?

Salafi was known to be a key figure in Lashkar-e-Taiba, allegedly handling recruitment and ideological indoctrination of youth for its Kashmir-focused operations. The Markaz Taiba complex, long seen as the outfit’s operational base, had previously been targeted and destroyed during India’s Operation Sindoor in May 2025 but was later rebuilt.

Authorities have not yet identified the attackers, and the motive behind the killing remains unclear. The incident has triggered widespread speculation and concern within security circles.