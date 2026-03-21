 Watch: Unknown Gunmen Shoot Lashkar-e-Taiba Commander Bilal Arif Salafi At Markaz Taiba In Muridke Shortly After Eid Prayers
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Watch: Unknown Gunmen Shoot Lashkar-e-Taiba Commander Bilal Arif Salafi At Markaz Taiba In Muridke Shortly After Eid Prayers

Bilal Arif Salafi, a Lashkar-e-Taiba commander, was shot and stabbed to death by unidentified gunmen inside Markaz Taiba in Pakistan’s Muridke after Eid prayers. Videos showed panic at the scene. Reports claimed he was a key recruiter at the centre, though the motive behind the attack remains unclear.

Shashank NairUpdated: Saturday, March 21, 2026, 07:08 PM IST
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X/@upuknews1

Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Bilal Arif Salafi was reportedly shot and stabbed to death inside Markaz Taiba, Muridke, in Pakistan by unidentified gunmen. The attack took place moments after Eid prayers.

Videos from the spot show panic following the incident and a bloodied Salafi lying on the ground as people try to pick him up. The motive behind the killing is yet to be known.

Reportedly, Bilal Arif Salafi was a high-ranking commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba. Posts on social media claim that he was the primary recruiter at the Muridke centre, responsible for identifying and radicalising youth from across Pakistan to join the "Kashmir Jihad". He allegedly used Markaz Taiba as a base to provide ideological training.

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