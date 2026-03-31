West Asia War: Trump Shares VIDEO After US Drops 900-kg Bunker Buster Bomb On Iran's Nuclear Hub In Isfahan

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US President Donald Trump on Tuesday shared a video of a massive explosion in Iran, which, according to media reports, took place in the city of Isfahan in the early hours of the day. The clip shows a series of blasts, followed by large fires lighting up the night sky in bright orange, leaving behind plumes of smoke.

Trump did not provide any context for the video, but media reports suggested that the visuals showed a US-Israeli strike on an ammunition depot in Isfahan, a city home to 2.3 million people and Iran’s Badr military airbase.

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Reportedly, US forces hit the ammunition depot in Isfahan with 2,000-pound (approximately 907-kilogram) bunker-buster bombs. “A high volume of bunker busters, or penetrator munitions, was used for the strike,” an official was quoted as saying by The Wall Street Journal.

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Meanwhile, amid the escalating conflict, Iran shot down a US-made MQ-9 Reaper long-range unmanned aerial vehicle over the city of Isfahan on Tuesday. The drone was successfully intercepted, Russia’s TASS news agency reported, citing sources from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

“An MQ-9 Reaper drone was intercepted and destroyed over Isfahan a few minutes ago,” the IRGC said in a statement accessed by TASS.