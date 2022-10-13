Watch Video: First humanoid robot speaks at UK Parliament

Ai-Da is a humanoid robot named after British mathematician Ada Lovelace and was created in 2019 by Aidan Meller. With the help AI algorithms, camera in eyes, and a robotic arm, she can paint on canvas and even create poetry. She is the 'world's first ultra-realistic AI humanoid robot artist.

Ai-Da made history by becoming the first robot to address the UK Parliament. The robot dressed in orange blouse and denim dungarees said in the House of Lords that she is not alive but is capable of producing art. "How this differs to humans is consciousness; I do not have subjective experiences despite being able to talk about them," added the robot.

"You can paint from imagination I guess; if you have an imagination. I have been seeing different things to humans as I do not have consciousness,” the robot said further.

Watch the video of a humanoid robot addressing the UK Parliament:

A British humanoid named AiDa has made history by becoming the first robot to speak at the House of Lords but suffered a slight hiccup after falling asleep#humanoid #AiDa #history #robot #House #Lords pic.twitter.com/CAsxNw7kT0 — Shahryar Sultan (@Shahryar_Sultan) October 11, 2022

A technical glitch that happened mid-speech required Ai-Da to be rebooted which rendered her cross-eyed. The topic she mostly addressed was to the Communications and Digital Committee about whether creativity is being attacked by technology and Artificial Intelligence.