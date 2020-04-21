Fact Check: Did Germany really send China a 130-billion-pound bill over coronavirus?

The novel coronavirus recorded its first human case in China's Wuhan at the end of 2019. Since then, it has spread to 185 countries as has recorded over 2,499,700 positive cases.

According to the COVID-19 live tracker maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, more than 171,700 people have died.

Against this backdrop, many countries have criticised China for not taking adequate measures, and for endangering people's lives in other countries.

US President Donald Trump for example, recently said that there would be consequences if China had been "knowingly responsible" for the novel coronavirus outbreak.

In a recent interaction with reporters he said that it "could have been stopped in China before it started and it wasn't".

"If it was a mistake, a mistake is a mistake. But if they were knowingly responsible, then there should be consequences," he had added.