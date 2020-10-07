Facebook, Twitter take action on Donald Trump's COVID-19 post for spreading misinformation

Social networking sites Facebook and Twitter took action on posts from US President Donald Trump for violating their rules against coronavirus misinformation. Facebook and Twitter took action after Trump had claimed Covid-19 was "less lethal" than the flu.

According to a report by Reuters, Facebook took the post down but not before it was shared about 26,000 times, data from the company's metric tool CrowdTangle showed. "We remove incorrect information about the severity of COVID-19," a company spokesman told Reuters.

Trump wrote the US had "learned to live with" flu season, "just like we are learning to live with COVID, in most populations far less lethal!!!" Twitter hid the same message behind a warning about "spreading misleading and potentially harmful information", the BBC reported on Tuesday.