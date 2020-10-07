'The irony is real': Throwback to when Vijay Mallya mocked Donald Trump over bankruptcy

Netflix India released three of the four episodes of their controversial limited series, ‘Bad Boy Billionaires’.

The episodes available on Netflix feature Nirav Modi, Subrata Roy and Vijay Mallya.

The three episodes ready to stream are titled "The King of Good Times" (episode on Mallya), "Diamonds Aren't Forever" (Nirav Modi), and "The World's Biggest Family" (Subrata Roy).

The brief synopsis provided of the show by the website says: "This investigative docuseries explores the greed, fraud, and corruption that built up -- and ultimately brought down -- India's most infamous tycoons."

In the Mallya episode, viewers are shown a glimpse of the beer baron’s 1998 interview with Indian-origin British journalist Nikki Bedi. It was conducted at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

Mallya was asked a series of questions about his love for horses and his views on being compared with Donald Trump.