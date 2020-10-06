Chris Evans slams Donald Trump for saying 'don't be afraid of Covid'

Hollywood star Chris Evans has reacted to a Covid related comment by Donald Trump, saying the US President just does not care.

Evans called Trump "reckless" after Trump told his followers not to be afraid of the novel coronavirus, reports people.com.

Responding to Trump's announcement about his release from the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center three days after being hospitalised for Covid-19, Evans tweeted: "Don't be afraid of Covid?! You've been under round-the-clock care by the best doctors using the best drugs. Do you really think everyone has access to that?!"