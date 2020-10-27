Extreme fire weather conditions in California

Two firefighters were injured while battling a fast-moving wildfire in Southern California, which has also prompted thousands of residents to evacuate, according to authorities.

The incident took place on Monday, when the two firefighters, aged 26 and 31, were battling the Silverado Fire, which has so far scorched at least 7,200 acres of land in and around the community of Irvine, southeast of Los Angeles, NBC News quoted Orange County Fire Authority Chief Brian Fennessy as saying.

The two suffered second- and third-degree burnsFire officials have said that more than 90,000 residents of Irvine were under a mandatory evacuation order.

As of Monday night, the blaze was zero per cent contained, ABC News quoted the officials as saying.

More than 4,000 firefighters are on the frontlines of 22 wildfires presently raging in California, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) said in its latest update.

On Sunday, firefighters battled 27 new wildfires.

Meanwhile, Red Flag Warnings remain in effect across much of California due to extreme fire weather conditions, Cal Fire said.