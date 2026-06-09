EU's Ursula von der Leyen Proposes Entry Ban On Russians Who Served In Military Since Ukraine War Began | X

Brussels: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has announced a new proposal that would bar individuals who have served in the Russian Armed Forces since the start of the Ukraine war from entering the European Union.

The said proposal marks a significant new step in Europe's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Under the plan, anyone who has served in the Russian military since the conflict began would be denied entry into EU member states.

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"I also want to mention one key point of this new aspect. We propose for the first time to ban from entry into the European Union anyone who has served in the Russian Armed Forces since the beginning of the war," von der Leyen said.

She added that the objective is clear: "Europe stays off-limits for anyone who has participated in the invasion of Ukraine."

The proposed restriction would represent one of the EU's most direct measures targeting individuals linked to Russia's military campaign in Ukraine. Since the war began in February 2022, the European Union has imposed multiple rounds of sanctions against Russian officials, businesses, military figures and institutions in an effort to increase pressure on Moscow.

If approved by EU member states, the measure could affect a large number of current and former Russian military personnel seeking to travel to Europe.

The announcement comes as the conflict continues with no immediate resolution in sight, prompting Western governments to explore additional economic, diplomatic and travel-related measures against Russia.