EU Commits €10 Million To Boost Women's Economic Empowerment In Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan]: The European Union announced that it will allocate EUR10 million to launch the second phase of its Women's Economic Empowerment through Local Enterprise Development (WE-LEAD) program in Afghanistan, according to a report by Tolo News.

According to Tolo News, citing the EU, the program will be implemented in cooperation with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and local Afghan institutions, aiming to improve livelihoods, create income opportunities, and support the economic role of women.

The statement issued by the European External Action Service (EEAS) on January 22 said that the new phase builds on the results and lessons of WE-LEAD Phase I and UNDP's Area Based Approach for Development Emergency Initiatives ABADEI.

"It will support women at different stages of economic activity from informal savings groups to micro, small and medium sized enterprises through integrated financial and non-financial services tailored to Afghanistan's social and economic context", it said.

It noted that with a budget of EUR10,000,000, WE-LEAD II focuses on removing barriers that limit women's economic participation-- particularly restricted access to finance, markets, skills, and reliable income opportunities.

"The project promotes culturally appropriate and Sharia-compliant financial mechanisms combined with business development support, mentorship, and market linkages", the statement said.

It also mentioned that the initiative would be implemented in selected underserved provinces in the Central and Central Highlands regions, where women's labor force participation is low, and access to financial services remains limited.

"By working through community-based platforms and local market systems, the project aims to ensure safe, inclusive, and sustainable engagement for women entrepreneurs", the statement observed.

Fariba Noori, head of the Women's Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said, "Donor institutions supporting women's capacity-building, especially for those newly entering business, are extremely helpful. A woman who is the sole breadwinner of her family could benefit from at least 30-40% in cash or equipment support to contribute to her household", according to Tolo News.

The EU also announced that it has signed an agreement with UNDP to implement this phase of the program in several underprivileged provinces of Afghanistan, as per Tolo News.

