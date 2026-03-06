Etihad Airways Resumes Limited Global Network From Abu Dhabi Amidst Escalating West Asia Conflict And Widespread Flight Disruptions

Etihad Airways on Friday resumed a limited commercial flight schedule from Abu Dhabi amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia. | Pixabay

Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways on Friday resumed a limited commercial flight schedule from Abu Dhabi amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

The airline will operate select routes to major global destinations until March 19. Passengers with previous bookings will be re-accommodated as soon as possible on these flights.

These services will connect the UAE capital with several major international destinations across Asia, Europe and North America.

The destinations included in the temporary schedule are Ahmedabad, Bangkok, Bengaluru, Cairo, Colombo, Delhi, Frankfurt, Hanoi, Hyderabad, Jeddah, Kuala Lumpur, London Heathrow Airport, Madrid, Male, Milan Malpensa Airport, Sheremetyevo International Airport, Mumbai, John F. Kennedy International Airport, Paris, Phuket, Riyadh, Rome, Incheon International Airport, Toronto and Zurich.

The airline has requested passengers to travel to the airport only when they are contacted directly by Etihad or hold a confirmed booking on one of these new flights.

Meanwhile, Emirates, Air Arabia and Oman Air have operated their flights to Thiruvananthapuram International Airport.

Air Arabia has scheduled one more flight to Sharjah from the Thiruvananthapuram airport this evening, according to airport sources.

A total of 281 flights scheduled to operate on Thursday from Indian domestic carriers were cancelled, confirmed the Civil Aviation Ministry, adding that it continues to closely monitor the evolving situation in West Asia.

"The Ministry of Civil Aviation continues to closely monitor the evolving situation in West Asia. As of 5 March, a total of 281 flights scheduled to operate today by Indian domestic carriers have been cancelled. Passengers are advised to regularly monitor their flight status and remain attentive to updates shared through their registered contact details by their respective airlines," the MoCA posted on X.

This comes amid escalating tensions in West Asia after a joint US-Israel military strike on Saturday on Iranian territory resulted in the death of its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and other senior figures, prompting a fierce response from Tehran.

In retaliation, Iran launched waves of drone and missile attacks across multiple Arab countries as the conflict now entered its seventh day.

