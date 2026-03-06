‘Banana Republic’ or Global Power? Congress Slams Government Silence on US 'Imperial' Oil Waiver

US has given a 30-day window to buy Russian oil | Representative Image

India's self-promotion as a rising power in the Indian Ocean Region is facing a global litmus test as the United States visibly asserts a dominant role, seemingly disregarding the stature New Delhi believes it holds. Days after the sinking of the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena off the coast of Sri Lanka by a US submarine, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent tweeted on Friday that his department "is issuing a temporary 30-day waiver to allow Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil."

Washington’s terms for energy security

"President Trump’s energy agenda has resulted in oil and gas production reaching the highest levels ever recorded. To enable oil to keep flowing into the global market, the Treasury Department is issuing a temporary 30-day waiver to allow Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil. This deliberately short-term measure will not provide significant financial benefit to the Russian government as it only authorizes transactions involving oil already stranded at sea. India is an essential partner of the United States, and we fully anticipate that New Delhi will ramp up purchases of U.S. oil. This stop-gap measure will alleviate pressure caused by Iran’s attempt to take global energy hostage," Bessent stated on X, formerly Twitter.

Perceptions of neo-imperial condescension

The patronising nature of the tweet raised eyebrows, as it appeared to undermine India's authority to manage its own energy security and suggested that New Delhi requires a "go-ahead" from Washington. Reacting to the development, Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala strongly criticised the BJP-led government, stating: "India’s independence and sovereignty is compromised every day by the BJP Government. Why does India need 'U.S. permission' to protect its energy interests to buy oil from Russia, more so in view of escalating oil prices and the Strait of Hormuz shutdown?"

Domestic backlash and questions of governance

Surjewala questioned the very presence of a government in Delhi as the US increasingly interferes in Indian affairs. "U.S. will announce Ceasefire during Operation Sindoor. U.S. will direct India to not buy Iranian Oil. U.S. will direct India not to buy Russian Oil and impose sanctions till Modi Govt buckled and said it will not buy Russian Oil. U.S. will now give permission to Modi Govt to buy Russian Oil for a window of 30 days? U.S. will first announce the ‘framework trade agreement’ with India. IS THERE A GOVT IN DELHI?" he posted.

The 'banana republic' critique

Former Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Manish Tewari, also highlighted the condescending tone used by the US Treasury Secretary. "‘Issuing a 30-day waiver’—the sanctimonious language of condescension drips with neo-imperial arrogance. Are we a banana republic that we need the permission of the US to secure our energy security imperatives? The silence of an otherwise overly loquacious government is deafening. Does it not understand what sovereignty means?" Tewari tweeted, questioning the government's lack of response to this perceived disrespect.

A hollow diplomatic stature?

With Bessent's tweet arriving shortly after India’s hesitation in offering a formal message of condolence for the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and its silence on the sinking of an Iranian warship invited to participate in MILAN 2026, India's diplomatic posturing as a major global power currently rings hollow.