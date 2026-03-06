ED Conducts Searches At Firms Linked To Anil Ambani, Reliance Power In Mumbai & Hyderabad

Mumbai: ED Conducts Searches At Firms In City Linked To Anil Ambani, Reliance Power |

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting searches at premises linked to companies associated with Anil Ambani and Reliance Power in Mumbai and Hyderabad, sources said on Friday.

Officials said the action is being carried out at around 10–12 locations across the city as part of an ongoing investigation. Nearly 15 teams of the central agency began the searches early Friday morning.

The searches are being conducted against individuals and entities linked to Reliance Power Ltd, officials added.

This is breaking news. More details are awaited.