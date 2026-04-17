Emmanuel Macron–Giorgia Meloni Meet Turns Awkward As Viral Hug Steals Spotlight | Video

French President Emmanuel Macron greeted Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for high-stakes talks on Iran and the Strait of Hormuz in Paris, but the video of the two leaders meeting quickly went viral for all the wrong reasons.
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In the clip, what was meant to be a warm embrace turned into an awkward moment, leaving the Italian Prime Minister visibly shocked. The two leaders shared an unusual hug in full public view, drawing widespread attention. The brief moment, captured on camera, quickly started doing the rounds on the internet, sparking reactions and commentary about the nature of their interaction and body language.