Elon Musk to virtually address Twitter employees for first time on June 16

Tesla CEO Elon Musk | AFP Photo

Tesla CEO Elon Musk will address Twitter employees Thursday for the first time since the billionaire and offered USD 44 billion to buy the social media platform, the company said Tuesday.

Musk will address Twitter employees at their company-wide town hall meeting.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal announced an all-hands meeting to employees in an email on Monday, saying they'd be able to submit questions in advance, according to The Wall Street Journal.

A Twitter spokesperson confirmed that Musk would attend the company all-hands meeting this week.

Musk reached a $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter in April, but he has clashed with the company repeatedly since then over the number of bots, or fake accounts, that exist on the social media platform.

Musk said he was putting the deal on hold on May 13, saying he needed more data from the company on bots.

Last week, the billionaire said in a letter to the company that he might walk away from his Twitter deal to acquire the company if it failed to provide the data on spam and fake accounts that he seeks.