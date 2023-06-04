 Elon Musk responds in style to AI image of his baby 'avatar'
With AI currently being the toast of the town (or twitter), users keep experimenting with new looks and attire for Musk every now and then. Once such 'avatar' of Musk going viral is the "baby Elon Musk" that has elicit a response from none other than Musk himself.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 04, 2023, 08:12 PM IST
article-image
Elon Musk's 'baby' AI picture shared on Twitter | Twitter@alifarhat79

Elon Musk seems to be having the time of his life ever since he took over the micro-blogging site in October 2022. The Tesla CEO is one of the most prolific handles on Twitter and doesn't shy away from sharing his mind or even replying to memes on him. With AI currently being the toast of the town (or twitter), users keep experimenting with new looks and attire for Musk every now and then. Once such 'avatar' of Musk going viral is the "baby Elon Musk" that has elicit a response from none other than Musk himself.

article-image

A Twitter user with the handle name "Not Jerome Powell" shared a picture of Elon Musk as a baby with the caption, "Elon Musk was reportedly working on some anti aging formula but it got way out of hand."

Elon proved that he is no mute spectator and shared what he thought about the picture. Needless to say, the Twitter owner was all sport for the picture as well as the caption.

Just a day before on June 3, Elon Musk won the hearts of Indians by replying to a "a midjourney art of Elon Musk in an Indian attire is going viral in India."

Elon Musk's replies to tweets tagging him have a fan base of their own. The billionaire's witty replies and funny reactions to his tweets are also a favourite with Twitter users. The AI generated images of Elon and its popularity is also because Elon Musk replies to those tweets and shares his own "insight" about the photos.

article-image

