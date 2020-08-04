Egypt invites Elon Musk to see whether aliens built pyramids

One of Egypt's top government officials has invited multi-billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk to visit the country and see for himself that the great pyramids were not built by aliens.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Musk earlier tweeted: "Aliens built the pyramids obv (obviously" which was retweeted more than 88,000 times.

Musk also tweeted follow-up messages after his initial post.

"The Great Pyramid was the tallest structure made by humans for 3,800 years. Three thousand, eight hundred years," he posted, sharing a Wikipedia link about the Great Pyramid of Giza.