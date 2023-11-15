Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.2 Jolts Pakistan

Representational image | Pixabay

An earthquake of Magnitude 5.2 on the Richter scale occurred in Pakistan on Wednesday morning. The quake hit Pakistan at around 5.35 am, according to the National Center for Seismology. No reports of casualties or damage have come forward as of now.

Recent Earthquakes Reported

An earthquake measuring 6.2 in magnitude struck on November 14, 2023, at 12:31:10 IST. The epicentre was located at Lat: -2.96 and Long: 86.54, with a depth of 10 km. Situated 1326 km southeast of Colombo, Sri Lanka, the seismic event was reported by the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

Another earthquake, measuring 4.9 in magnitude, shook the area around the border between South Sudan and Uganda. This event was reported by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

On the evening of November 13, 2023, Tajikistan felt earthquake tremors with a magnitude of 4.9. The NCS reported the event, stating that the epicenter was at Lat: 38.73 and Long: 72.49, with a depth of 194 km.

Nepal's Quake Triggers Tremors In Delhi-NCR

Last week, a magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck Nepal, causing tremors in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR). This seismic activity followed a devastating 6.4 magnitude quake in Nepal a few days earlier, resulting in 153 fatalities and 160 injuries—the deadliest earthquake since 2015.

On November 7, three earthquakes with a magnitude exceeding 4 struck western Nepal's Jajarkot, leading to 16 injuries. Reuters reported, "Sixteen people were injured when three aftershocks with more than 4 magnitudes hit Jajarkot in Western Nepal on Monday afternoon. Ten people were injured in Rukum West, and six others were injured in Jajarkot."

