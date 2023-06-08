Earth Getting Hotter By 0.2 Degrees Celsius Per Decade Due To 'Human-Induced Warming'

File Photo

Scientists have issued the latest warning regarding climate change, saying that the Earth is getting hotter by 0.2 degrees Celsius every decade due to "human-induced warming". A team of 50 scientists from across the world have made this revelation.

"Over the 2013-2022 period, human-induced warming has been increasing at an unprecedented rate of over 0.2 degrees Celsius per decade," the scientists informed in the peer-reviewed paper geared at policymakers.

Average annual emissions have also hit an all-time high of 54 billion tonnes of CO2 or its equivalent in other gases, the report further stated.

"Even though we are not yet at 1.5C warming, the carbon budget will likely be exhausted in only a few years," lead author Piers Forster said.

According to Forster and colleagues, many of whom were core IPCC contributors, that budget has decreased by half since the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the UN organisation that advises on climate science, gathered information for its most recent benchmark report in 2021

The report also provided a solution to the problem. It stated that the world needs to cut 60 per cent of its greenhouse gas emissions by 2035 to stay below the warming limit set in Paris. (With agency inputs)

