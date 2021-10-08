At least 15 killed, over 90 injured as huge explosion hits mosque in Afghanistan's Kunduz: Reports

A huge explosion has ripped through a Shiite mosque during Friday prayer in Afghanistan's northern Kunduz province. According to reports quoting an MSF hospital source, 15 people have been killed and over 90 wounded. Other estimates, cited by Russia Today and other publications suggested that dozens of people had been killed by the blast. Local authorities have confirmed the blast but did not provide details on casualties

The blast ripped through Sayed Abad Mosque in Afghanistan's northern Kunduz province as local residents attended the mosque for Friday prayer, said Russia Today. So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the blast.

There have been a slew of attacks over the last few days in various parts of the country. Attacks by ISIL-affiliated terrorists have also increased since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in mid-August,. The rise in terrorist attacks has also raised the possibility of a wider conflict between the two groups.

Earlier on Sunday, At least 12 people died and 32 others suffered injuries in a blast at a mosque in Kabul. The incident took place in a crowded place at Eid Gah Mosque in Kabul.

(With inputs from agencies)

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 04:52 PM IST