Donald Trump warns to pull California wildfire aid

Washington: US President Donald Trump has threatened to cut federal funding for the wildfires raging across California, in a Twitter spat with the state's Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom.

Nearly 100,000 acres have been destroyed by wildfires in recent weeks, and thousands have been forced from their homes. Although there were no reports of any casualties so far, the BBC reported on Monday Several of this year's major wildfires have burned in unforested areas.

"Every year, as the fire's (sic) rage & California burns, it is the same thing and then he comes to the Federal Government for $$$ help. No more. Get your act together Governor," Trump tweeted.

Newsom, who has been highly critical of Trump's environmental policies, responded: "You don't believe in climate change. You are excused from this conversation." The President had made a similar threat to cut federal aid last year, when the most deadly fire in California's history killed 86 people.