Donald Trump Shooting: Thomas Crooks' Father Called Cops About Missing Gun Before Firing At Pennsylvania Rally, Claims Report |

US: In a shocking revelation amid the ongoing investigation around the Donald Trump assassination attempt, before Thomas Matthew Crooks aimed his AR-15 gun at former US President Donald Trump during the campaign rally in Pennsylvania, his father contacted the police, concerned about his son's whereabouts and a missing firearm from their home.

This call, one in a series of warnings to law enforcement prior to the attack, came from Matthew Crooks after his son disappeared without notice, according to a BBC report.

Crooks Used Father's Gun For Attack

There are conflicting reports about the timing of the call; some suggest it occurred before the shooting, while others indicate it happened afterwards. The gun used by Crooks in the attempted assassination was identified as his father's 5.56 calibre AR-style rifle, purchased in 2013. Police sources informed NBC that Crooks had bought 50 rounds of ammunition just hours before the incident.

A search of Crooks' home in Bethel Park, located about 85 kilometres from the Trump rally, revealed over a dozen firearms. Pennsylvania law does not require gun owners to store their firearms in a lockbox or other locked storage, although it is encouraged.

Photos Of Politicians, Explosives Found During Search

In the lead-up to the attack, the 20-year-old had made several online searches related to Trump, his rival President Biden, 'major depressive disorder' and the Democratic National Convention scheduled for August. Police found images of Trump, Biden, Attorney General Merrick Garland, FBI Director Chris Wray and a member of the British Royal Family on Crooks' devices.

Additionally, the FBI discovered a metal box of explosives in the car Crooks drove to the rally. Despite the extensive evidence gathered, Crooks' motive for the shooting remains unclear. The FBI and other law enforcement agencies have launched investigations, sifting through Crooks' phone and other electronic devices for further clues.

Preliminary findings indicate that Crooks had climbed onto the roof of a nearby building, approximately 300 metres from where Trump was speaking. The bullet he fired missed Trump by a few inches, grazing the top of his right ear. Amid the chaos and screams, Secret Service agents swiftly ushered Trump off stage, with blood visible on his face.