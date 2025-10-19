Donald Trump Shares AI-Generated Video Of Himself Dropping Faeces On Activist Harry Sisson; Post Coincides With ‘No Kings’ Protests Across US | X

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Saturday, October 18, shared an AI-generated video depicting himself piloting a fighter jet marked “KING TRUMP,” wearing a crown, and dropping faeces on Democratic activist Harry Sisson during a protest.



The video, posted on X (formerly Twitter), comes amid nationwide “No Kings” demonstrations against Trump’s policies.

AI Video Targets Young Democratic Influencer



The satirical clip shows the jet taking off, followed by Trump in the cockpit releasing faeces onto a crowd identified as protesters. It concludes with scenes of the waste falling over Times Square. A netizen shared the video on X, captioning, “JUST IN: President Trump shares an AI video of him with a crown on dropping poop from a fighter jet on Harry Sisson at a protest. What a wild time to be alive.”



Harry Sisson, 22, a Democratic activist and TikTok creator with more than one million followers, rose to prominence during the 2024 campaign season for his pro-Harris and anti-Trump content. His frequent criticism of Trump has made him a recurring target of conservative satire online.



The video received mixed reactions online, with Trump supporters expressing amusement at its absurdity, while others questioned the appropriateness of such humour from a sitting president.



Post Coincides With ‘No Kings’ Protests



The video was shared on the same day as the massive “No Kings” protests held across more than 2,700 US locations, where an estimated seven million people demonstrated against Trump’s expansion of presidential powers.



Protesters have accused the president of undermining democratic norms through sweeping executive actions and deployments of National Guard troops without state approval.



The protests followed a week of major diplomatic activity, including Trump’s trip to Israel and Egypt for the Gaza Peace Summit on October 14, where he declared “the war is over.”