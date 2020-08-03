Decoding Obamagate - the 'biggest political crime' according to Donald Trump

Now the suffix gate is often associated with Nixon's Watergate, and presumably this was Trump's inspiration. But what is Obamagate? Well, even Trump does not seem to be very clear on this.

It appears to have begun with the US justice department dropping charges against Trump's former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn. He had incidentally been fired in 2017 after it was revealed that he had lied about conversations with the Russian Ambassador. Reacting to this, Obama had struck a concerned note reportedly stating that the "rule of law was at risk", while also questioning the President's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

What followed was a barrage of Tweets from the President where he waxed poetic about the "biggest political crime in American history, by far". The tweets - sent out from his personal handle - varied in content. While one merely screamed "Obamagate" in block letters with exclamation points behind it, others elaborated further.

Incidentally this tweet had been re-posted on different days.