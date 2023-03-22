Death penalty for offenders under Uganda's new anti-homosexuality law | Pic for representation

Kampala: Uganda has passed a strict law that now criminalises homosexual relationships on the country. The legislation could be the first one to criminalise identifying as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ). As per an ANI report that cited Al-jazeera, the anti-gay law imposes harsh new punishments for same-sex partnerships.

Human rights activists and organisations have called for standing up against the new law.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Homosexuality banned in over 30 African countries

Over 30 African countries have banned homosexuality, including Uganda now. Along with same-sex relationships , the law forbids aiding and abetting homosexual behaviour as well as conspiring to participate in homosexual activity.

In addition to harsh fines, violations of the law can result in death for so-called "aggravated" homosexuality and life in jail for gay sex. According to the law, aggravated homosexuality includes, among other things, having gay intercourse with minors or when a person is HIV positive.

"The ayes have it," Parliamentary Speaker Anita Annet Among said after the final vote, adding that the "bill passed in record time", Al Jazeera reported.

All but one legislator opposed the bill, and large elements of the original draft law were changed. The strict legislation's proponents argue that it is necessary to punish a wider range of LGBTQ acts because they are perceived as a threat to traditional values in the conservative and religious nation of East Africa.

President Yoweri Museveni will now receive the measure to be signed into law. Although Museveni has not addressed the present legislation, he has long been against LGBTQ rights and passed an anti-gay law in 2013 that was denounced by the West before being overturned by a local court for procedural reasons, reported Al Jazeera.

(with ANI inputs)