 DBS Bank Leadership Transition: Piyush Gupta To Be Succeeded By Tan Su Shan As CEO In March 2025
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldDBS Bank Leadership Transition: Piyush Gupta To Be Succeeded By Tan Su Shan As CEO In March 2025

DBS Bank Leadership Transition: Piyush Gupta To Be Succeeded By Tan Su Shan As CEO In March 2025

Gupta is set to retire at the next Annual General Meeting of DBS on March 28, 2025, according to the bank.

connectedtoindia.comUpdated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 08:32 PM IST
article-image
Piyush Gupta and Tan Su Shan. Photo courtesy: LinkedIn profiles |

Indian-origin top Singapore banker Piyush Gupta is set to step down as the Chief Executive Officer of the DBS Group in March 2025. He will be succeeded by Tan Su Shan, who was appointed Deputy CEO yesterday, in addition to being Group Head, Institutional Banking, at DBS.

Gupta is set to retire at the next Annual General Meeting of DBS on March 28, 2025, according to the bank.

FPJ Shorts
'Chak De India!': Deepika Padukone, Riteish Deshmukh & Other Bollywood Celebs Rejoice As India Men's Hockey Team Wins Bronze At Olympics 2024
'Chak De India!': Deepika Padukone, Riteish Deshmukh & Other Bollywood Celebs Rejoice As India Men's Hockey Team Wins Bronze At Olympics 2024
24 Students Fall Ill After Eating Mid-day Meal At Odisha School
24 Students Fall Ill After Eating Mid-day Meal At Odisha School
'I Exhaled Only In The Last Second Before The Whistle…': Anand Mahindra Praises India's Men's Hockey Team For Their Bronze Medal At Paris 2024 Olympics
'I Exhaled Only In The Last Second Before The Whistle…': Anand Mahindra Praises India's Men's Hockey Team For Their Bronze Medal At Paris 2024 Olympics
Don't Harass Students Who Wear Rakhi & Mehendi During Festivals: NCPCR Urges Schools To End Corporal Punishment
Don't Harass Students Who Wear Rakhi & Mehendi During Festivals: NCPCR Urges Schools To End Corporal Punishment

Tan said at a media briefing in Singapore, as quoted in a CNA report, “I am really deeply honoured and humbled by this… very grateful for this big opportunity. I’m also very mindful that this is a huge responsibility.”

Her first stint at DBS was as a university student. When she becomes CEO, the banking group will have its first ever female chief executive. Her past roles have been at Morgan Stanley and Citigroup.

Tan has also been a nominated MP in Singapore from 2012 to 2014.

CNA cited a request made by Gupta to the DBS board in 2021, stating that he wanted to retire at the age of 65. He said that the preceding year — of the pandemic — had given him “a chance to reflect on, you know, what to do with my life and the next phase of my life”.

Gupta said at the media briefing that after “43 years of a banking career, [and] 15 years of having run DBS”, this was “a great time to pass the baton”.

He said, “I’m actually very grateful for the opportunity to have been able to lead this iconic institution and make a difference and fly the Singapore flag high over this period.”

On the transition process from August 2024 to March 2025, the new CEO-designate said at the media briefing, “Everybody has told me [that] Piyush has very big shoes to fill, and of course he does… But guess what? Our shoes are different. We wear different kinds of shoes, so our styles may be different, but some things will not change, going forward.”

The four Cs of DBS Bank — culture, customers, collaboration, and continuity — would go on, she said.

Chairman of the DBS board Peter Seah said at the media briefing that Tan was the first “homegrown” person to succeed the outgoing CEO of DBS. “She gets along very well with the rest of the team, and when the team members were informed of (the board’s) decision, it was well received,” said Seah.

He said that “we are particularly pleased” that the DBS talent management strategy had enabled the board “to produce [an] internal successor”.

(The article is published under a mutual content partnership arrangement between The Free Press Journal and Connected To India)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

DBS Bank Leadership Transition: Piyush Gupta To Be Succeeded By Tan Su Shan As CEO In March 2025

DBS Bank Leadership Transition: Piyush Gupta To Be Succeeded By Tan Su Shan As CEO In March 2025

VIDEO: Hundreds of Bangladeshis Throng WB Border To Enter India, BSF Foils Infiltration Attempts

VIDEO: Hundreds of Bangladeshis Throng WB Border To Enter India, BSF Foils Infiltration Attempts

Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus Arrives In Dhaka To Head Bangladesh's Interim Govt; Watch

Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus Arrives In Dhaka To Head Bangladesh's Interim Govt; Watch

Japan Earthquakes: Two Simultaneous Quakes With High Magnitude Faced Hours Apart; Terrifying Visuals...

Japan Earthquakes: Two Simultaneous Quakes With High Magnitude Faced Hours Apart; Terrifying Visuals...

232 People Killed Since Fall Of Govt In Bangladesh: Report

232 People Killed Since Fall Of Govt In Bangladesh: Report