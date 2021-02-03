Days after Myanmar coup General Min Aung Hlaing says it was 'inevitable' - Here's the story so far

According to reports, the army, known as Tatmadaw, is now busy forming a fresh government. Late on Tuesday, the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services announced the formation of a new 11-membered State Administration Council, chaired by the General.

According to a Xinhua report, the newly formed council has already announced new appointments for several posts, including that of Union Attorney-General, Union Auditor-General, governor of the Central Bank of Myanmar, and chairmen for numerous Administration Councils. The council has terminated the Deputy Attorney-General from his duties.

Monday's detentions took place in the early morning, just hours before a new session of Parliament was set to convene. With flights grounded and communications largely cut, Myanmar plunged back into isolation and darkness and is presently under a one year State of Emergency. While the global community, including the US and India have condemned the situation, it must also be remembered that in recent years Aung San Suu Kyi has fallen from grace as an international peace icon.

Her standoff with the military comes against the backdrop of her support and defence of their actions in recent years. With many once-staunch supporters sorely disappointed, it is unclear whether the people of Myanmar will once again take to the streets to lend support to her party and protest dictatorship.